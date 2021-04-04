In the Now – April 4, 2021

Today’s weather: High 70 °F/Low 52 °F. Things are warming up today into next week! “Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Tonight, Clear, with a low around 52. West wind around 6 mph.” – National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m. / Sunset 7:32 p.m.

Tide predictions: Low: 8:24 a.m. (0.13’) and 8:10 p.m. (0.13’); High Tide 2:14 p.m. (1.49’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Today is Easter Sunday, a Christian holiday that celebrates the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Looking for something fun to do today?

– City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt (252-636-3381)

– Find out where the local musicians are playing on the New Bern Music Calendar. Thanks, Joanne Friedman, for providing the one stop shop to promote local bands!

Fishing Report: Catch Stripers, Speckled Trout, Flounder, and Red Fish (aka Puppy Drum) from the Sounds to Inland. Freshwater fish found in the Neuse, Trent and tributaries are Largemouth Bass, Brim (Sun Fish), Crappie, and Catfish.

The North Carolina History Museum’s “rapid response collection project needs your help to document and preserve it, because Your Story is North Carolina’s Story. The North Carolina Museum of History is collecting objects that will help us document current events including the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent and ongoing protests against racial oppression and police brutality. These objects will help us tell the stories of today’s North Carolinians to future generations.” For details visit their website.

Today in History:

1841 – William Henry Harrison was the first U.S. President to die in office

1949 – The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was signed in Washington, DC

1968 – Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated by James Earl Ray in Memphis, TN

1975 – Microsoft (originally Micro-soft) was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, NM

New Bern Tidbits Crossword Puzzle:

Across

3. Facility with an indoor pool

6. Where trash is converted into electricity

8. Animal with protective armor living in NC

9. Harlem Globetrotter born in New Bern

10. Location of art sculptures

Down

1. First Newspaper in New Bern and NC

2. Used as as a Civil War Hospital

4. Location of Ship Hauling Machine

5. Disc Golf Course in New Bern

7. Native Tribe who live here

Click here for above answer key.

Military Corner: Congratulations to Captain Katie Hernandez! She “broke the Guinness World Record for the fastest mile run by a woman wearing a bomb disposal suit Saturday at George Mason University.” She’s the company commander of 717 Ordinance Disposal Company at Fort Campbell, Ky. “Capt.Hernandez finished with a time of 10 minutes, 23 seconds.” – Stars and Stripes

Quote of the Day “Ask yourself this question: ‘Will this matter a year from now?’” – Richard Carlson

By Wendy Card