In the Now – April 3, 2021

Today’s weather: High 57 °F/Low 38 °F. Temps warm up a bit and it will be “sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Tonight, clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. – National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m. / Sunset 7:31 p.m.

Tide predictions: Low: 7:15 a.m. (0.00) and 7:00 p.m. (-0.02’); High Tide 1:02 p.m. (1.56’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Looking for something fun to do today?

– Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

– Stuff The Truck Event, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the Fairfield Harbour Community Center parking lot. Presented by Habitat for Humanity of Craven County. Call 252-633-5512.

– Easter Bunny at New Bern Farm, Garden, and Landscaping, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., 1309 Old Cherry Point Rd, Call 252-638-1983.

– Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

– Unity Project Dedication, 1:00 p.m. at the Broad Street Christian Church. Call 252-637-2577.

– Habitaste with Seed-to-Shaker Food Truck, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Craven Habitat ReStore, 930 Pollock St. Call 252-633-5512.

– Bingo Night, 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Craven County Fairgrounds. Presented by the Craven County Jaycees.

Thru April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Did you know that everyone is a mandatory reporter according to NC law? During a recent interview with Tracey Brenneman, District 3B Administrator for Guardian Ad Litem, she said, “Anyone who suspects that child abuse is happening is required to report it to your local Department of Social Services so they can make the determination if action is required.” She assured us that reports are kept in the strictest of confidence.

Today in History:

1968 – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “Mountaintop Speech” the day before he was assassinated in Memphis, TN.

1973 – The first mobile call was made.

1996 – Ted Kaczynski (Unabomber) was arrested in Lincoln, MT.

Quote of the Day “”The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” – Nelson Mandela

Come on over to the “Bright Side” – New Bern Now’s Facebook Group and share your good news with us! Everyone is welcome. No politics. From births, marriages, graduations, or other announcements, DIY tips/tricks, recipes, inspiration, or fun things. It’s a “no judgement zone” where we can all learn from each other. We will share your stories on our website, magazine, radio show, and/or other platforms as our goal is to connect you with the Greater New Bern community.

Share your stories, events, and announcements with us by sending us an email.

Have a great day!

By Wendy Card