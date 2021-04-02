In the Now – April 2, 2021

Today’s weather: High 48 °F/Low 33 °F. It looks like another cool, but sunny day, “North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight, clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. – National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m. / Sunset 7:30 p.m.

Tide predictions: Low: 6:10 a.m. (-0.17) and 5:58 p.m. (-0.20’); High Tide 12:00 p.m. (1.69’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Today’s Good Friday: Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

April 2: The Story of Fred Hampton (Film & Discussion): Cultivating Youth & Young Adult Leadership in New Bern (ages 18 – 35) at 6:30 p.m. at The Omega Center. Presented by the New Bern People’s Assembly. For details email New Bern Youth Project.

Thru April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

Thru April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

It’s baseball season! Fun fact, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, The House of David baseball Team “signed 19-year-old Virne Beatrice Mitchell to a contract in 1933. Known as Jackie, and having earned some fame for striking out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig in an earlier exhibition contest, Mitchell became one of the first women (if not the first) to sign a professional baseball contract. Her salary was set at $3,000 per month, a significant sum in those days. This pay scale also serves to indicate the financial value the team held for the colony.”

Today in History:

1917: President Woodrow Wilson presents a declaration of war against Germany to Congress.

2005, John Paul II, history’s most well-traveled pope and the first non-Italian to hold the position since the 16th century, dies at his home in the Vatican. Six days later, two million people packed Vatican City for his funeral, said to be the biggest funeral in history.

Poetry Fix:

Wild Pansy

As a seed, I was shot out the back end of a blue jay

when, heedless, she flew over the meadow.

By Lisa Bellamy

By Sarah Foster