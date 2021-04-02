Habitaste Comes to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore

Starting Saturday, April 3, and continuing every Saturday through June, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore will host a “Habitaste” Food Truck event from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to their retail store at 930 Pollock Street.

The first of a variety of food trucks participating is Seed-to-Shaker, a unique and innovative food truck that is a farm to table experience in a glass! Kris Davis, the owner of Seed-to-Shaker, will be at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday morning, with ReStore staff and volunteers who are there every first Saturday of the month. Then, he will drive down to the ReStore’s location to serve Non-alcoholic and Kumbucha drinks from a vintage mobile truck. His philosophy is a belief that freshness is the foundation of any great recipe. That’s why they use local ingredients from local farms, including their own in-house aquaponic farm where they grow the herbs and garnishes that go into their signature drinks. You can check out their website at seedtoshakerllc.com or better yet, come to the ReStore from about 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. on this Saturday.

Although the Habitat for Humanity ReStore is closed on Good Friday, their regular store hours are Tuesdays, 10:00-5:00, and Wednesdays through Saturdays, 9:00-5:00. Contact Evelyn Richards, ReStore Manager at 252-633-5512 for further information. Free pick-up services can be scheduled for larger items.

Submitted by Deedra Durocher