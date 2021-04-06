GriefShare: Summer Session on Zoom thru Centenary UMC

GriefShare is a support group for people who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. All are welcome! You can join us at any time.

If you know of someone who is hurting, please invite them . For more information, please contact Pam or Ron Bonina at 252-497-8489 or dadboni@outlook.com

*The Summer Session will start on May 3rd and go through August 9th and be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday nights.

**The program is now being conducted online using Zoom, so all you need is a laptop, tablet, or cell phone to participate, and it is easy to do. Just click on the link that we will send you and you’re on.

By Ron Bonina