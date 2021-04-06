GriefShare: Summer Session on Zoom thru Centenary UMC

GriefShare is a support group for people who have lost a loved one: spouse, family member, relative or friend. All are welcome! You can join us at any time.
If you know of someone who is hurting, please invite them. For more information, please contact Pam or Ron Bonina at 252-497-8489 or dadboni@outlook.com
*The Summer Session will start on May 3rd and go through August 9th and be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday nights.
**The program is now being conducted online using Zoom, so all you need is a laptop, tablet, or cell phone to participate, and it is easy to do. Just click on the link that we will send you and you’re on.
By Ron Bonina