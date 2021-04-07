‘Greater Tuna’ Brings Grand Reopening for New Bern Civic Theatre

We have made it through one of the toughest times here at New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) and we are thrilled to announce our reopening in May with Greater Tuna, the theatre’s first live production since February 2020. Though we still have many challenges in the coming year, this two-man satirical comedy is our first step towards recovery. Please join us as we celebrate the grand reopening of live theatre in New Bern at New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St.

In the past 15 years we have navigated through a recession, hurricanes, and now a global pandemic. It has been a trying time for our beautiful community and NBCT is grateful for the support we have received over the years from our patrons, donors, and sponsors. Over the past year the NBCT staff and Board of Directors have been busy preparing for this reopening and planning for some much needed repairs and renovations as we move forward through the 2021 season. Our stage is receiving a complete overhaul to include a brand new orchestra pit. Our greenroom will be repaired and expanded to allow for efficiency and safety. The light sets over the stage and ceiling tiles are all being replaced and we are continuing to finalize our plans for larger projects that had to be postponed due to COVID.

This reopening of the theatre is a long awaited moment for all of us here at NBCT and we are thrilled to open the doors and welcome our patrons back. This is the first step in moving together towards a better and brighter future for the arts in our community. We look forward to seeing you in May for Greater Tuna!

At NBCT, we take safety very seriously and use all necessary precautions to make sure the Athens Theatre is sanitized before and after all performances. Hand sanitizers are always available, and masks are still required. At this point, seating is limited per Governor Cooper’s Executive Order.

Show dates: May 14, 15, 21, 22 at 7:30 p.m. and May 16, 23 at 2 p.m.

Greater Tuna is a satirical comedy about a small town in Texas named Tuna, Texas’ third smallest town. The wacky inhabitants of this town — men, women, children and animals — are all played by two skillful, transformative actors who must change parts at a rather breakneck speed and use inventive voice work.

The day in Tuna, begins—as usual—with Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie at the microphones of a radio show, broadcasting at a big 275 watts (at least when they remember to turn the transmitter on). As the day wears on, Tuna’s citizens parade across the stage in all their outrageous and irreverent glory, commenting on life, politics, and what makes them (and sometimes us) tick. All these characters are played by two actors creating the entire population of Tuna in a “tour-de-farce” of quick-change artistry, changing costumes and characterizations faster than a jack rabbit runs from a coyote. Two actors, twenty characters, and a barrel of laughs, y’all.

“Howlingly funny.” – Variety

“The audience all but exploded the theatre with laughter.” – New York Post

“Hilarious, a tribute to the art of acting.” – Washington Post

“Sharp, satiric & funny.” – The New Yorker

“A whale of a funny evening.” – Houston Post

Rated PG-13

Play by: Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard

Directed by Keith Boyd, Produced by Angelina Doyle

Characters played by Neil Oliver and Tyler Griffin

*Masks are required*

TICKETS: (NOT including Sales Tax or Online Service Fee)

Orchestra — Advance: $20, Door: $22, Students & Active Duty Military: $12

Balcony — Advance: $19, Door: $21, Students & Active Duty Military: $10

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 252-633-0567 or by ordering online at newberncivictheatre.org. Visit us at facebook.com/newberncivictheatre.org .

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

By Gayle Albertini on behalf of the New Bern Civic Theatre