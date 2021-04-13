EWN (Craven County’s airport) unveils invigorated website

FLYEWN.COM, the website for New Bern-based Coastal Carolina Regional Airport, has been fully upgraded and offers a way to find and explore new adventures, the airport announced.

“Our website includes all the traditional airport information about parking, flight status, flight tracking, business opportunities, TSA advisories, and Authority meetings, PLUS a great landing page for our INBOUND Marketing.”

Check it out here.

The website upgrades are part of a beefed-up marketing push by the airport, the smallest remaining regional airport in North Carolina.

The airport has been putting out a newsy daily update for some time, for people who sign up for the service.

In addition to announcing business partners of the month, it offers news updates and travel tips such as this: “Celebrate National Parks week with us April 17 – 25.” The brief article included links about Cape Lookout and Cape Hatteras National Seashores as well as all the National Parks.

Here’s more from Tuesday’s newsletter:

Have shots, Will Travel

The latest CDC guidance suggests fully vaccinated passengers pose a low risk to fellow travelers and have a low risk of catching COVID themselves. Masks are still mandatory in all U.S. Airports. FLY SAFE, FLY LOCAL, FLYEWN

Air Service Update

American Airlines increased flights in April. AA increased their seats by 10% for April and 12% for May over the same months in 2019! Those percentages translate to 11,000 Seats in April and about 12,000 Seats in May. EWN has asked AA for additional summer service and routes.

Delta Air Lines remains suspended.

With the AA seat increases, EWN returns 2019 numbers!

EWN attended the virtual Mead & Hunt Air Service Meeting a few weeks ago and had one-on-one calls with Sky West, Spirit, and Allegiant. We are working hard for a new route or two for next summer!

SCASDP update: DOT slid their announcement date until August.

Enplanements (People Flying Out of EWN) increased in March to over 4,000 or 80% of seats. April has seen over 200 Passengers a day, already eclipsing the 680 folks who flew all of last April. EWN will crossover the COVID line this month; Get vaccinated and get booked to fly out of EWN.

Airport Marketing Update

We shared our new website above, so let’s explore our ongoing advertising campaigns. We have created 3,825,237 impressions since our launch in NC, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Newark, and Cleveland back in January. Over 15,000 Clicks have been registered, and we have a .40% Click-Thru-Rate. 836 Conversions and over 100 passengers have traveled from EWN as a result. We have ONLY begun!

Airport Facilities Update

Roundabout: NCDOT continues to work on the new two-way Terminal Drive project. The actual roundabout is complete, but the weather delayed the modified return loop, which is shown below. The next critical step is painting the roadway lines and installing new directional signage. 1 May is the new goal date to open the new traffic pattern.

ARFF: Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting Facility. As the latest photo shows, the facility is dried-in, and work is moving along. September construction is scheduled to finish.

2-Commerical Hangar Development: Talbert & Bright is moving our project into the bid stage. These will be the largest hangars constructed by the airport.

Terminal Bathroom Renovation: The contract has been awarded, and work should begin mid-summer. The renovations will be state-of-the-art and showcase ideas for the full terminal renovation next year.