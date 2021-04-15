‘Every 73 Seconds’ sculpture in New Bern brings attention to sexual assaults

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery announces “Every 73 Seconds,” a new month-long temporary sculpture installation in the Downtown New Bern Sculpture Park at Broad and Middle Street, will be on display for the month of April. This project is a partnership between Promise Place and the Craven Arts Council and is intended to bring awareness to sexual assault.

This April is the 20th anniversary of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a pervasive issue in communities across the globe. Life-size silhouettes of figures will be installed in the park as well as several quotes to pair with each sculpture.

The sculptures will be painted the awareness color teal, and represent survivor stories of sexual assault. The teal silhouettes represent the 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 13 boys who are sexually abused throughout the U.S.

According to the CDC, sexual violence affects millions of people each year in the United States.

The official numbers are likely an underestimate because many cases go unreported. Sexual violence impacts health in many ways and can lead to short and long-term mental and physical problems. This is why the CDC focuses on preventing sexual violence before it happens.

Changing social norms, teaching skills, empowering girls and women, and creating protective environments can help reduce sexual violence. Stop by the Downtown New Bern Sculpture Park located on the corner of Broad Street and Middle Street and check out this powerful installation.

Visit promiseplacenewbern.org for more information. Promise Place serves men, women, children, and families affected by sexual violence, victims of trauma, or anyone who has been a victim of a crime.