Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour names Neuse River Region Association of Realtors title sponsor

When the New Bern Historical Society sought community partners for a brand-new storytelling event, the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour, the Neuse River Region Association of Realtors (NRRAR) stepped up.

“We set out to develop a new and intriguing experience at New Bern Battlefield Park which will tell moving human stories of those on both sides of the conflict,” Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller said. “We were thrilled when NRRAR Board Member Lori Favre of Encore Homes Realty championed our efforts and Darlene Spivey, Association Director of NRRAR made the partnership happen. The Association has a strong history of civic leadership; we could not do it without them and all of the sponsors who joined us in this new event.”

Real estate professionals are further represented with Donna & Team New Bern of Keller Williams Real Estate on board as the Ironclad Sponsor.

As the Historical Society’s mission is to “celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education,” the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour hits that exact target with local actors portraying soldiers and civilians from the very battlefield they walked. Most of the stories come directly from letters, diaries, and contemporary accounts of the events.

The tour takes you on a guided, lantern-lit walk through the wooded battlefield trails, where spirits from New Bern’s Civil War past will tell you their stories of courage and conviction.

Pre-paid reservations are required with a specific day and arrival time. Tickets are $15 for Historical Society adult members, $20 adult non-members, and $15 for students and active-duty military. Space is limited. Reservations are available here.

The event is not suitable for children under 7 or those with difficulty walking. Face masks, social distancing and small group limits required for everyone’s safety.

New Bern Historical Society Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or its website or Facebook page.