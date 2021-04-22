Dr. Gene Huntsman awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Conservation Medal

Dr. Gene Huntsman was awarded the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) Conservation Medal by the Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter, NSDAR on April 15, 2021.

This award recognizes volunteers with distinguished conservation records.

Dr. Gene Huntsman has been a leader in Eastern North Carolina conservation efforts since the 1970s and was recognized for his work on the Neusiok Trail in Carteret County, which is part of the 900-mile Mountain-to-Sea Trail.

DAR was founded in 1890 with the mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.

To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www. DAR.org.