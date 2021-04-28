Craven Smart Start to host Zoom presentation of “No Small Matter” film

Via Craven Smart Start

The Craven Smart Start Advocacy Committee will host a free Zoom presentation and discussion of the award-winning documentary, “No Small Matter” on May 4 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“No Small Matter” is a full-length film about the vital, important experiences in children’s first years and brings public attention to the question: Why do we continue to fail so many children and families, when the importance of quality early care and education is so widely accepted?

Craven Smart Start encourages parents, grandparents, early educators, child advocates, local officials, and others to view this documentary via Zoom. It is particularly timely, as the North Carolina General Assembly is deep into the 2021 Long Session and there are several big new opportunities for North Carolina to increase its level of investment in early childhood.

North Carolina will receive $1.3 billion for child care relief, plus $5 billion in flexible funds for state government. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of supporting families and early childhood service providers. Families rely on a strong early childhood system that allows parents to work and young children to grow up healthy and ready for success in school and in life. North Carolina’s young children today are North Carolina’s workforce in the future.

Individuals who want to view the documentary are asked to register by clicking the following link and filling out the registration form: https://forms.gle/3YCP21Ac5a2uHpxd8 or by clicking on “HERE” in the designated area NO SMALL MATTER Zoom Presentation on the Craven Smart Start website.

Craven Smart Start, Inc. is a 501©3 public-private partnership that administers the funding and programs of Smart Start, North Carolina's early childhood initiative, in Craven County.