Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week

Via news release: Craven County Schools celebrates North Carolina locally grown produce and produce by creating the first farm-to-table event. This special week was conceived by the School Nutrition Department and is being conducted in collaboration with the Career and Technical Education Department as a way to showcase the innovative strategies being utilized in both areas. The Farm-To-Table activities were developed in alignment with our system’s vision, in part to help spark innovation in our students and “lead in community engagement.”

The Craven County Schools Farm-to-Table events will occur the week of April 19 – 23rd with a special menu utilizing local produce and proteins from our farmers including beef from McCoy Cattle Farms in Cove City and pork from Otter Farms in New Bern. Each school will have the opportunity to enjoy this delicious menu for the week:

On April 20, 2021, activities to support this community event and partnership included a visit and luncheon with North Carolina’s Commissioner of Agriculture, Steve Troxler at James W. Smith Elementary. In addition, there was a cooking competition including our culinary arts students utilizing locally grown products, a round table between Commissioner Troxler and local Craven County farmers and finally, a visit to Future Farmers of America (FFA) students at West Craven High School.

The activities for the week will take place at James W. Smith Elementary in conjunction with their Agricultural Week:

