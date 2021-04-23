Craven CC forms partnership with Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council, celebrates National Re-Entry Month

via Craven Community College

Craven Community College (Craven CC) has officially partnered with the Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council (CPRC) to provide formerly incarcerated individuals with industry and academic credentials that lead to long-term, secure employment opportunities.

This partnership comes just in time for Second Chance Month, during which the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and Second Chance Act grant programs around the country highlight re-entry resources and efforts being made nationwide.

“We are excited to make our partnership with the Craven-Pamlico Re-Entry Council official,” said Craven CC President Dr. Ray Staats. “Having seen the impressive results from our past collaborations with the CPRC, I am confident that this partnership will yield great success for the citizens of Craven and Pamlico counties.”

The CPRC specializes in bringing together stakeholders in Craven and Pamlico counties to offer assistance and resources that help individuals become productive citizens and reduce recidivism and victimization. These efforts often identify resource gaps to community and governmental leaders while coordinating with local entities to address areas including: temporary and permanent housing, transportation, food and clothing, substance abuse and mental health treatment, mentoring programs and other supportive services.

The first event to result from the partnership is the Vanceboro Resource Fair, was held on April 21, in front of the Vanceboro VFW (102 First Avenue). This free event provided resources for work opportunities and disaster relief. The Craven CC barbering school also provided free haircuts.

This partnership has been made possible by a grant from the State of North Carolina Department of Public Safety. This grant will provide $225,000 over the course of this year to be budgeted toward a full-time coordinator, full-time job placement specialist and part-time project manager. It will also help cover student costs related to housing, transportation, childcare, food and hygiene items, administrative fees, vocational/educational training and school-related supplies and fees.

This partnership comes after several years of collaboration between Craven CC and CPRC to provide the Job Readiness Boot Camp, a program that provides a support network and motivates people to get back on track or take their career to the next level. It is open to anyone looking for employment or better job opportunities, regardless of academic achievements or ambitions. This program began hosting classes at Religious Community Services of New Bern in June 2017 and started classes at the Vanceboro VFW in January.

For more information on the Job Readiness Boot Camp or the Craven CC and CPRC partnership, contact Greg Singleton at 252-638-7247.