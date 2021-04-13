Can you solve a clue? Save the date: New Bern Historical Society offers History Quest

The New Bern Historical Society invites you to test your sleuthing skills in an all-new, family-friendly outdoor history hunt! On Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m., teams will gather at New Bern Battlefield Park to receive their clues to a series of quests. Hop in your car and follow the clues to find historical places in and around New Bern. You’ll be amazed at what you’ll learn about our past.

Those who complete all the quests by 4 p.m. will be eligible for both prizes and bragging rights. The search for the clues will take teams throughout the New Bern area.

Gather your teams and join the fun. They can be family, both adults and children; friends and co-workers within your bubble; or other teams you may belong to. See who has the best sleuthing skills. Your office team, the dentist office team, the Police Department or the Fire Department? The Smiths or the Joneses?

Each team may have up to 6 people, that’s adults or children. They’ll travel in one vehicle. Smartphone use is allowed. We’ll ask you to observe Covid safety precautions when not in your car.

You may register starting April 15 at www.NewBernHistorical.org/quest or call 252-638-8558 Registration fee is $20 per carload with a maximum of 6 people per vehicle. The event starts and ends at New Bern Battlefield Park.

New Bern Historical Society Historian, Claudia Houston invites everyone to join in, saying, “We’ve worked hard to make this a fun and exciting event. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll discover! And look for our mascot, Sherlock T. Bear who wants in on all the action! Be sure to save the date, June 5.”

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go www.NewBernHistorical.org or www.facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.