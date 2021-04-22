‘Between the Bridges’ for April 22, 2021

By Wendy Card of New Bern Now

Welcome to ‘Between the Bridges’. This new feature will be published every Thursday. The idea was the late Teddy Linenfelser’s, a longtime family friend. This was a column that she wrote in the local online website, Isledegrande. I enjoyed reading it weekly, no matter where I was in the world, I could always count on Teddy for keeping me connected to my hometown.

When I started New Bern Now, she told me that I could use her idea as a guide for my readers. Now that she’s gone, I thought it would be a great addition to what we do here. Since this is the first run, it may be short, but our goal is to celebrate the life moments of our readers, family, and friends here in the greater New Bern area and surrounding towns. Next week, we will also publish nonprofit news and civic fundraisers, memories of places and attractions, local folklore and more!

For now, we wish a Happy Birthday to Kelly Millington (4/22), John Van Dyke and Walter Elks (4/23), Beth Hardy, Kitty Wethington and Melissa Hunt Lewis (4/24), Rowland Bowen (4/25), and Elizabeth Pope (4/27)! We’d also like to wish April and John King a Happy 35th Year Anniversary!

In Memory of: Alexis Justine Brock, 33, New Bern (4/18); Colonel Edward Grant Haggett III, 81, New Bern (4/18); Duncan Steven Winfield, 81, New Bern (4/18); Nancy Jean Britting, 75, (4/17); Lynne Cynthia Wiggins Davenport, 62 (4/17); James David Muse, 11, New Bern (4/17); Allred Rousseau 74, Oriental, NC (4/17); Tiara Nicole Brown Dawson, 25, of New Bern (4/16); Frances Carver, 85, Trent Woods (4/15), Ray Holt, Jr., 73, of Pollocksville, NC (4/15); William P. Gremmel, 26; Margarette Elizabeth Hyndman, 95; and Danielle Nicole Pollard, 40, Vanceboro, NC.

We can’t do this without your help, so send us your announcements and photos (i.e. engagements, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, retirements, death notices, etc.) that happened or are scheduled for April 22 – 29.