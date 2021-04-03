3 Craven County events named in Top 20 by Southeast Tourism Society

New Bern and Craven County have long been known for hosting a variety of notable festivals and events throughout the year, but their fall and winter events are what seem to have caught the most attention.

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently named three Craven County events to the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for July through December 2021: MumFest and Chili Fest in October and Candlelight Tours in December.

“These awards speak to how dynamic Craven County truly is. Each of these three events is so unique and offers experiences for many different tourists and festival-goers. The similarity is that they are among the BEST events in the south,” said Melissa Riggle, executive director Craven County Tourism Development Authority.

The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel Industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. Events considered for the recognition must be at least three years old and have an attendance of at least 1,000.

MumFest is a combination of family fun, entertainment, attractions, exhibitors, and great food nestled in historic Downtown New Bern. MumFest 2021 is scheduled for October 9-10 and promises to be a fabulous fun-filled weekend. https://mumfest.com/

The Havelock Chili Festival is a family-friendly event that combines an International Chili Cook-off with a variety of exhibitors, activities, and entertainment.

Mark your calendar for October 15 & 16, 2021, and be sure to come hungry. https://chilifestival.org/

The Candlelight Christmas Celebration at Tryon Palace is a time-honored holiday tradition showcasing beautiful decorations and heartwarming vignettes illuminated by the magical glow of candlelight. The tours are typically held the second and third Saturdays in December. https://www.tryonpalace.org/calendar

