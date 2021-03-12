UScellular Donates $8,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain through Holiday Trade-In Campaign

Customers trade-in more than 20K devices in support of local Clubs

UScellular has donated $8,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain thanks to its customers in the region. As part of UScellular’s “Give with US” campaign, the company pledged $5 to Boys & Girls Clubs for every device that was traded in during the month of December, up to $100,000. In addition to receiving credit for their trade-in, customers were able to support a Boys & Girls Club in their region of the country.

With customers eclipsing 20,000 total trade-ins, UScellular donated the full $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The donation was dispersed directly to 9 Clubs in UScellular’s service regions to support the most immediate needs of youth in those areas, including the $8,000 donation in eastern North Carolina.

“UScellular is continually looking for ways to give back and to help those in our community, but this time, we wanted to include our customers as well,” said Jeremy Taylor, director of sales for UScellular in eastern North Carolina. “Through our trade-in program, consumers can earn money for devices they no longer need while also helping our environment by keeping them out of a landfill. Most importantly, through this campaign, our customers were able to support an essential nonprofit like the Boys & Girls Club when it’s needed the most.”

“This donation comes at a perfect time,” states Dre’ Nix, chief operating officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain. “We are grateful for UScellular’s continued support to help us meet the numerous challenges we have faced this past year to help our kids and the families here in Craven County. We can’t thank them enough for always thinking of us.”

The company also donated $5,000 to the Clubs’ COVID Relief Fund in April of 2020.

In addition to UScellular’s $100,000 donation, HYLA Mobile, an Assurant company, also donated $10,000 to Boys & Girls Club of America’s national organization.

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $19.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to non-profit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach. For more information about the company’s trade-in program, go to https://www.uscellular.com/deals/trade-in.

By Melissa McIntyre, U.S. Cellular Public Relations Counsel