Unity Project Dedication Ceremony

The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to announce that the Unity Project Dedication will be on April 3rd at 1 p.m. at the Broad Street Christian Church. This event will be free and open to the public and we ask that guests wear masks and practice social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The sculpture entitled “Unity” is a 12’ tall papier-mâché sculpture that was created by and painted by children in Craven County. The representation of two hands represents the strength of our community when working together and draws from the imagery of the local “Unity” mural on Broad Street. The Executive Director of the Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Jonathan Burger, and a Reverend at Broad Street Christian Church, Mary Anne Koffenberger, will talk about the Unity Project at the dedication. As the piece was made by the community, it will also be dedicated to the Craven County community.

The Craven Arts Council would like to thank Shop Class and Broad Street Christian Church use of their facilities; the Sun Journal for providing the paper for the papier-mâché aspect of the sculpture; and Trawick Stubbs, Jr., Chris and Judy McCrudden, and Helmut and Carmen Weisser for donating to the Craven Arts Council & Gallery for this project. Thank you to New Bern Parks and Recreation for helping with the installation. Finally, thank you to the community without which this sculpture would not have been completed.

For details, contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. by calling 252-638-2577.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron