Success Cancels Second Mini ABC Yard Sale

March 27th Date Pulled

The New Bern Historical Society is thrilled to be so successful. The Mini ABC Yard Sale that was held this past Saturday at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion brought in so many people and sold so much of the collection, that the second scheduled sale on March 27 has been cancelled. Organizers were pleased to see so many people at Battlefield Park, all helping observe COVID-19 precautions. Executive Director Mickey Miller is grateful: “We want to thank all our wonderful donors, tireless supporters, and enthusiastic shoppers that have brought major success to this fundraiser. Although we’re cancelling the second mini sale, you can look forward to another great quality ABC Yard Sale in the future.” For questions call the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller