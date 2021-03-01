St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown New Bern

Berry Merry is promoting Saturday, March 13th as St. Patrick’s Day fun in Downtown New Bern.

Family Friendly Shamrock Adventures from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Scavenger Hunt, St. Patty’s Day Treats & Horse Drawn Wagon Rides (1-3)

Pub Crawl – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day – Our carriage folks will be back for our Pub Crawl offering the SHAMROCK SHUTTLE!!! We just need to know what restaurants and bars will be participating so we can work on the details. This is going to be a lot of fun!

We will have two horse drawn wagons traveling a route in downtown simultaneously throughout the evening stopping in front or near participating businesses. People will have the opportunity to purchase a wristband giving them the access to hop on and off the entire evening. (Ticket and punch card information to be released later this week)

Berry Merry Events

We are very excited to extend Beary Merry Into 2021 by putting together other events throughout the year to help drive business into our downtown. The support businesses give to BMC year after year has helped make this possible.

As a way of acknowledging Beary Merry Christmas 2020 sponsorships, establishments that sponsored Beary Merry are invited to participate and be promoted as a sponsor of the Bar Crawl. If you did not sponsor but are interested in joining in on the fun and supporting the event…no problem! Please consider as funds allow to make a contribution to Beary Merry Events in 2021 to help with the promotion of events throughout the year.

Check out bearymerrychristmas.com/ for more information.

Submitted by Amanda Banks in partnership with the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce