Saturday Post

Good morning and happy first day of Spring!

Today’s weather – according to the National Weather Service, it’s currently 39 degrees and overcast in New Bern. Forecast: High 55/Low 48. Today, “mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph”.

Happenings in and around town this weekend:

18th – 28th: Virtual Neuse River Bridge Run.

20th: 15th Annual Building Brighter Futures Early Childhood Conference, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Call 252-636-3198.

20th: Discover Tryon Palace: Outlander – The Spark of the Rebellion, 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at the Palace Gates. Call 252-639-3524.

20th: March Madness Donate It and Shred It Event, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at 205 Derby Park Ave.

20th: Food Truck Rodeo, 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., at the Craven County Fairgrounds.

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

Stop by the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 421 S. Front St. Call 252-633-0043.

From the “Bright Side”, Gary’s going to the “Bridge Run Kids Super Fun Run at the YMCA from 2:00-4:00 on Saturday”. Join the “Bright Side” group and share fun happenings with us!

Historic fact: “Turkey Talon’s Tied to Jurist’s Demise. On this day in 1793, Samuel Spencer died. Spencer had a most unusual death, by turkey. At age 60, Spencer was napping outside on his porch, wearing a red cap. Spencer’s bobbing head was then taken for a challenge by a turkey, which attacked the judge with such violence he was thrown from his chair. The judge died a few days later from either injuries sustained in the fall, or from an infection from the scratches.” – NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

Share your stories, events, and announcements with us by sending us an email.

Have a great day!