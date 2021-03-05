Partners In Education Awards a Record $25,000 in PIE Grants

Mike McCoy, president of Craven County Partners In Education, the local nonprofit serving Craven County Schools announced that PIE awarded $25,000 in PIE Grants to eight Craven County Schools during the Spring Cycle, for a total of $37,000 awarded for this school year.

PIE Grants are cash awards offered by Craven County Partners In Education to all teachers, at all grade levels, departments, and Craven County schools to encourage innovative and creative educational projects. PIE Grants are an expression of faith in and support for teachers who are searching for educational opportunities that make an immediate impact on the lives of students and have the potential of encouraging long-range growth in educational performance. The winners are:

Lights, Camera, Action – Bringing History into Blended Learning, $1,498.53 – Jonathan Orr, H.J. MacDonald Middle Our World Comes Alive with the Augmented Reality Sandbox, $1,499.54 – Jennifer Popperwill, H.J. MacDonald Middle Planetarium: Coming Soon to a Science Lab Near You, $1,484.78 – Jennifer Popperwill, H.J. MacDonald Middle Just like me! Allowing children to see themselves through literature, $1,495.12 – Stacey Dimattia, J.T. Barber Elementary Beary Snacking Cart, $673.36 – Kimberly Lassiter, A.H. Bangert Elementary Expanding Our Spaces to Expand Our Minds, $1,301.35 – Stacie Friebel, Havelock High Helping Our Students S.O.a.R with the Science Of Reading, $1,500.00 – Kim Scott, Oaks Road Academy What Fine Motor Ability You Have, $1,481.83 – Meredith Pait, Bridgeton Elementary, Havelock Elementary, and W.J. Gurganus Elementary Keyboard Kids: Tickling the Ivories to Grow Our Skills, $1,281.21 – Luana Palimetakis, W.J. Gurganus Elementary Celebrating Our Hometown Heroes: Military Kids Serve Too!, $1,400.00 – Valerie Nasser, Tucker Creek Middle (for all Craven County schools) Transporting Fractions!, $1,476.41 – Rodnesha Minor, J.T. Barber Elementary “Drawn” to Reading…Using Graphic Novels to Connect Students and Books, $1,498.19 – Cheri Brody, Tucker Creek Middle Teaming Up with Tech, $1,462.21 – Cory Lipsky, West Craven High Perfect Pitch, $1,500 – Cory Lipsky, West Craven High Making Music. . .with Cutting Edge Technology Project, $1,462.21 – Cory Lipsky, West Craven High We Like Them! We Love Them! We Want Some More of Them!, $1,500 – Jennifer Robson, Linda Barnes, and Nicy Cooper, A. H. Bangert Elementary Get On The Ball!, $1,500 – Elizabeth Camden, West Craven High Meko Makes Us Better Writers, $960.00 – Heather Santos, Arthur W. Edwards Elementary

For more information about PIE, contact Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners In Education, at 514-6321 or visit CravenPartners.com.

By Darlene Brown