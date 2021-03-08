Norfolk Southern Railroad Maintenance will impact Traffic Patterns at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Road closures planned for March 8 & 9th

Traffic patterns around Coastal Carolina Regional Airport will be impacted on Monday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 9 as Norfolk Southern Railroad conducts maintenance on tracks in the James City area.

On March 8th, Airport Road will be closed to traffic from approximately 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. All passengers and airport rides will need to use W. Grantham Road and Old Airport Road to access the Terminal.

On March 9th, Williams Road will be closed to traffic from approximately 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. All rental car returns and employees will need to use Howell Road and Williams Road to access the Rental Car Return Lot.

Reminder: There is still no thru traffic between Williams and Airport Roads.

By Eric Litchfield, Coastal Carolina Regional Airport