New Board Member is Sworn-In During Special Ceremony

During a special called Board of Education Meeting, Mrs. Jamie Long, Assistant Clerk of the Court performed the Oath of Office Ceremony for newly selected Board of Education Member Mr. Victor Dove representing District 4 on March 11, 2021.

Mr. Victor Dove was born and raised in New Bern and attended St. Paul’s Catholic School until the eighth grade. Upon graduation, he entered the Craven County School System and was a member of the final class that graduated from New Bern Senior High School in 1991, currently Grover C. Fields Middle School. After graduation, Mr. Dove attended North Carolina Central University transferred to University of The District of Columbia and completed his studies at Fayetteville Technical Institute where he obtained a degree in Funeral Service. He is a local funeral service licensee and has served the area for over 30 years in the funeral service industry.

He is married and has a daughter who also graduated from New Bern High School. Mr. Dove has always had a passion for children and has been a major influence in the lives of several students. His desire to give back led him to begin a nonprofit that assisted student-athletes and provided the necessary tools and information needed to properly position themselves to be offered athletic scholarships.

Mr. Dove feels his purpose as a member of the Craven County Board of Education is to continue the legacy of the Board while he will assure transparency, open channels of communication, fairness and inclusion for all the students and parents in his district as the Board collectively aims to support, build up and continue to shape Craven County into a model of educational greatness.

Mrs. Frances Boomer, Board of Education Chairman adds, “Mr. Dove will be a wonderful asset to the Board of Education. His servant heart, passion to help students learn, and doing what is best for our staff will be evident in his service. We look forward to welcoming him as a valued member of our Board of Education.”

By Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools