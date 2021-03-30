New Bern’s Earth Day Celebration – April 22, 2021

We will be hosting a livestreaming event from 12 – 2 p.m. (or longer, depending on the number of participants).

Sustainable living is making conscious efforts to reduce our carbon footprint. There are countless ways to do this! Challenge yourself with the five R’s of Sustainability: Rethink, Refuse, Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle. It’s up to all of us.

We would love to partner with local businesses, non-profits, and individuals who promote sustainable living! Let us know if you have any ideas for interactive activities to add to the celebration. If you’re doing your own event, we would be happy to promote it!

EarthDay.org’s theme for Earth Day 2021 is Restore Our Earth™, which focuses on natural processes, emerging green technologies, and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems. In this way, the theme rejects the notion that mitigation or adaptation are the only ways to address climate change. It is up to each and every one of us to Restore Our Earth not just because we care about the natural world, but because we live on it. We all need a healthy Earth to support our jobs, livelihoods, health & survival, and happiness. A healthy planet is not an option — it is a necessity. Find out how you can make a difference by visiting EarthDay.org.

Let us know if you want to be a guest on New Bern’s Earth Day Show by sending us an email or calling 252-259-6853.

Thanks!

Wendy Card