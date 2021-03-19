New Bern Now, New Bern Post merge

New Bern Now and New Bern Post are merging operations, using the name New Bern Now.

New Bern Now publisher Wendy Card and New Bern Post publisher Randy Foster reached the agreement on Friday, March 19, 2021.

“We’re always looking for ways to improve our services and connect people with our community,” Card said. “This was the perfect time to join forces for the greater good.”

“New Bern Post and New Bern Now have been working collaboratively since New Bern Post started in 2017,” Foster said. “We sometimes have the same or similar content, and sometimes original, unique content. It was just a natural and obvious step for us to combine our efforts.”

New Bern Now was started in 2009 when Card saw the need to help promote local businesses and nonprofits who were struggling to survive during the Recession of 2008.

Card retired from the Navy after serving from 1986 – 2007.

New Bern Post began in 2017 after Foster, then executive editor of the New Bern Sun Journal, Kinston Free Press, and other corporate-owned publications, left corporate journalism to focus on local news in New Bern.

Foster, who served in the Marines from 1979 to 1985, has been a community journalist since 1986 in four states: North Carolina, New Mexico, Colorado, and California.

The website newbernpost.com will continue to exist with archived content for the time being, but visitors to that site will be redirected to newbernnow.com for new content.

By Randy Foster and Wendy Card