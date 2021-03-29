Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 178

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek, PLLC), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by New Bern Now’s new Co-Owner and Editor, Randy Foster.

Watch:

Listen:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Show notes:

1:10 – Name that Tune

4:09 – Trivia Contest Question

5:14 – New Bern Civic Theatre Renovations and Repair Work

6:43 – Theatre Grand Reopening with First Show Greater Tuna

7:30 – Banjoy

7:43 – The Bonafides Band

8:34 – Time for yardwork

9:08 – Dealing with Mole Crickets and Moles in the yard and Squirrels in your walls

12:47 – New Bern Post merged with New Bern Now

13:06 – Interview with Randy Foster, the New Editor of NewBernNow.com

15:16 – Local News in New Bern

15:58 – Miraculous last words of Randy’s late Father

18:20 – North Carolina Travels: Southport, NC

19:40 – The American Fish Company

22:10 – Craven County Board of Commissioners is asking the NC General Assembly to change how Members of the Craven County School Board are elected

28:00 – Local News vs. Corporate owned newspapers

18:30 – Interview with Randy Foster

29:13 – “In the Now” Daily Feature

29:54 – Learn how you can support New Bern Now

31:25 – New Bern deserves Good News and News Coverage that is Good

31:59 – Citizens will know what’s going on in our Town

35:00 – Send us a Letter to the Editor

35:30 – Send life moments to us and we’ll share them

36:28 – 37:31 Trivia Question

38:31 – Walk-In Bathtub Improv and Small Town News Podcast

40:11 – City Hall Updates

42:05 – Tom Wilson appointment to Superior Court Judge

42:52 – Easter Egg Hunt

44:52 – Martin Marietta Park

45:56 – The Wall That Heals

47:55 – New Police Chief Patrick Gallager

48:18 – United Badges Blood Drive

49:02 – Craven Habitat for Humanity InStore Silent Auction

49:24 – 2nd Neighborhood Bear Hunt

50:47 – NC Works – Craven County Job Fair and Resources Event

51:41 – New Bern Historical Society Scholarship Deadline

51:57 – New Bern Community Calendar

52:37 – Elevated Yoga

52:49 – Pembroke Community Cleanup

53:16 – New Bern Farmer’s Market

53:27 – Trivia Answer

54:00 – NC Mountain to Sea Trail

55:39 – Bo Bissett “Globetrekkin’”

59:31 – Thank you, WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM

We hope you’ll join us on April 1 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

Wendy Card