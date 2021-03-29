Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 178

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek, PLLC), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by New Bern Now’s new Co-Owner and Editor, Randy Foster.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:10 – Name that Tune
4:09 – Trivia Contest Question
5:14 – New Bern Civic Theatre Renovations and Repair Work
6:43 – Theatre Grand Reopening with First Show Greater Tuna
7:30 – Banjoy
7:43 – The Bonafides Band
8:34 – Time for yardwork
9:08 – Dealing with Mole Crickets and Moles in the yard and Squirrels in your walls
12:47 – New Bern Post merged with New Bern Now
13:06 – Interview with Randy Foster, the New Editor of NewBernNow.com
15:16 – Local News in New Bern
15:58 – Miraculous last words of Randy’s late Father
18:20 – North Carolina Travels: Southport, NC
19:40 – The American Fish Company
22:10 – Craven County Board of Commissioners is asking the NC General Assembly to change how Members of the Craven County School Board are elected
28:00 – Local News vs. Corporate owned newspapers
18:30 – Interview with Randy Foster
29:13 – “In the Now” Daily Feature
29:54 – Learn how you can support New Bern Now
31:25 – New Bern deserves Good News and News Coverage that is Good
31:59 – Citizens will know what’s going on in our Town
35:00 – Send us a Letter to the Editor
35:30 – Send life moments to us and we’ll share them
36:28 – 37:31 Trivia Question
38:31 – Walk-In Bathtub Improv and Small Town News Podcast
40:11 – City Hall Updates
42:05 – Tom Wilson appointment to Superior Court Judge
42:52 – Easter Egg Hunt
44:52 – Martin Marietta Park
45:56 – The Wall That Heals
47:55 – New Police Chief Patrick Gallager
48:18 – United Badges Blood Drive
49:02 – Craven Habitat for Humanity InStore Silent Auction
49:24 – 2nd Neighborhood Bear Hunt
50:47 – NC Works – Craven County Job Fair and Resources Event
51:41 – New Bern Historical Society Scholarship Deadline
51:57 – New Bern Community Calendar
52:37 – Elevated Yoga
52:49 – Pembroke Community Cleanup
53:16 – New Bern Farmer’s Market
53:27 – Trivia Answer
54:00 – NC Mountain to Sea Trail
55:39 – Bo Bissett “Globetrekkin’”
59:31 – Thank you, WNOS 103.9FM and 1450AM
Wendy Card