Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 177

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Talina Massey (Business Savvy), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by guests, Tanicka Mars and Artby Benetez.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:51 – Trivia Contest Question
3:00 – Military Servicewomen
3:47 – First Craven Arts Council “Get to Know you Luncheon”
4:59 – Banner Project
8:09 – Shoutout to the Craven Arts Council & Gallery
8:30 – Unity Sculpture at the Broad Street Christian Church
10:50 – Young Urban Professionals of Eastern NC
12:08 – In Person Costal Women’s Forum Meetings
12:57 – Meetup for New Bern and Raleigh Alignable Members with Jane Maulucci and Martin Brosman
14:21 – Ribbon Cutting for Law Enforcement Training Facility
15:28 – Special Thanks to Healthcare Providers administering the COVID-19 Vaccines
18:30 – Interview with Tanicka Mars, Playtime Bouncehouse Party Store
21:40 – Make reservations early for party equipment
23:08 – Testimonial about Tanicka and Jessie Mars
24:38 – Artist Paul Fonville
25:33 – Youngest Firefighter for the City
27:06 – Budget Season at City Hall
28:43 – Shoutout to the New Bern’s Linemen, Electric/Utilities Department
30:36 – Law Enforcement Training Facility Ribbon Cutting
31:06 – Interview with Artby Benetez, Creator of Colorfest
32:11 – One of the Wonders of New Bern
32:35 – Beautifying Buildings with Murals
33:55 – Colorfest
34:44 – Instructional Classes for Kids – Cartoons
36:13 – New Mural in New Bern at the corner of Broad and Roundtree Streets
37:00 – Learn how to maximize your time
40:15 – First Cleaners in Eastern North Carolina
41:19 – Positivity Spreads through Benetez
42:02 – Being able to feed yourself by gardening
43:05 – How to care for Venus Fly Traps
45:46 – Art brings life out in people
46:12 – Donate Art Supplies for Kids
51:45 – Colorfest – A Family Tradition
52:40 – Mural inside Stanley White and at Kafer Park
54:42 – Functional Art in New Bern
55:48 – Trivia Answer
56:00 – Girls Scouts of America
57:51 – New Bern Community Calendar is back on NewBernNow.com
