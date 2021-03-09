Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 175

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by guests, Mairin Gwynn Narron, Andrew Kendall, and Claudina Madrid.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
1:00 – Trivia Contest Question
1:20 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds
2:41 – Tryon Civitan Go Fundme to provide Food and Items for the Salvation Army
3:17 – The Green Book Exhibit at Tryon Palace
4:33 – Craven Community College’s Small Business Center’s Roundtable presented by Bob Mackowski, Open Aperture Photography
5:30 – Coastal Women’s Forum: Cooking demonstration by Sweet Peas
6:30 – Pleasant Hill History
7:50 – New Police Chief, Patrick Gallagher
9:50 – We welcome you to join our Podsquad
11:26 – Interview with Mairin Gwynn Narron, Craven Arts Council & Gallery
12:12 – Artwalk
12:25 – Twin Rivers Artists Association Artwork
12:30 – Chris Lane Exhibit
12:38 – Little Talks: Lecture Series with Ed Macomber about Art Restoration
15:06 – Bank of the Arts Gallery and Gift Store
15:40 – Community Unity Project Dedication
18:14 – Bi-monthly Luminary publication
19:03 – Art at the Airport Sculptures
19:43 – Interview with Andrew Kendall, Craven County Recreation & Parks
20:27 – Neuse River Senior Games
22:05 – Silver Arts Competition
25:29 – Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit, Run
25:55 – Down East Wood Ducks
26:47 – What is Pickleball?
28:32 – Swimming at the Twin Rivers YMCA
30:07 – What is the first thing you’ll do after when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted
34:40 – Interview with Claudina Madrid
36:36 – RightRoute Fitness
37:32 – Youth Athletics – Training and Mentorship programs
38:20 – Training with people with injuries
39:47 – Sponsorships for at risk Kids coping with COVID
47:42 – Opening of VirTra Law Enforcement Simulator
49:24 – Craven Works Job Fair
51:03 – Social Media Minute
52:00 – Trivia Answer
53:00 – Charlotte Rhone
54:12 – Healthy Split Pea Recipes
56:23 – New Bern’s Earth Day Celebration
57:36 – Hanna House Bed & Breakfast
Join us on March 11 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card