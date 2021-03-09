Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 175

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by guests, Mairin Gwynn Narron, Andrew Kendall, and Claudina Madrid.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

1:00 – Trivia Contest Question

1:20 – Ordinary Women, Extraordinary Deeds

2:41 – Tryon Civitan Go Fundme to provide Food and Items for the Salvation Army

3:17 – The Green Book Exhibit at Tryon Palace

4:33 – Craven Community College’s Small Business Center’s Roundtable presented by Bob Mackowski, Open Aperture Photography

5:30 – Coastal Women’s Forum: Cooking demonstration by Sweet Peas

6:30 – Pleasant Hill History

7:50 – New Police Chief, Patrick Gallagher

9:50 – We welcome you to join our Podsquad

11:26 – Interview with Mairin Gwynn Narron, Craven Arts Council & Gallery

12:12 – Artwalk

12:25 – Twin Rivers Artists Association Artwork

12:30 – Chris Lane Exhibit

12:38 – Little Talks: Lecture Series with Ed Macomber about Art Restoration

15:06 – Bank of the Arts Gallery and Gift Store

15:40 – Community Unity Project Dedication

18:14 – Bi-monthly Luminary publication

19:03 – Art at the Airport Sculptures

19:43 – Interview with Andrew Kendall, Craven County Recreation & Parks

20:27 – Neuse River Senior Games

22:05 – Silver Arts Competition

25:29 – Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit, Run

25:55 – Down East Wood Ducks

26:47 – What is Pickleball?

28:32 – Swimming at the Twin Rivers YMCA

30:07 – What is the first thing you’ll do after when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

34:40 – Interview with Claudina Madrid

36:36 – RightRoute Fitness

37:32 – Youth Athletics – Training and Mentorship programs

38:20 – Training with people with injuries

39:47 – Sponsorships for at risk Kids coping with COVID

47:42 – Opening of VirTra Law Enforcement Simulator

49:24 – Craven Works Job Fair

51:03 – Social Media Minute

52:00 – Trivia Answer

53:00 – Charlotte Rhone

54:12 – Healthy Split Pea Recipes

56:23 – New Bern’s Earth Day Celebration

57:36 – Hanna House Bed & Breakfast

Wendy Card