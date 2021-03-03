Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 174

Six Degrees of Separation
We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Gary Kenefick, Mark Best, and Michelle Garren Flye.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:50 – Trivia Contest Question
1:48 – Congratulations, Talina Massey – 52 Faces
3:09 – Empty Bowls
4:02 – Walk-In Bathtub Improv-a-thon
4:42 – NC Governor’s COVID-19 Revised Order
6:46 – “Voices in the Cause of Freedom” presentation by Nelson McDaniel
7:48 – Attic-Basement-Closet (ABC) Sale
9:14 – Creepy Dolls and Clowns
12:09 – Family tradition of saving hair
14:06 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Applications
15:00 – Interview with Gary Kenefick with the Neuse River Bridge Run
16:04 – Benefits of a Virtual Run/Walk
24:15 – Interview with Mark Best about African American History and Pleasant Hill
25:30 – History of Pleasant Hill
30:03 – New Bern is home to some of the Oldest African American Landowners in North Carolina
30:10 – New Bern Firsts
31:38 – Craven Literacy Council
32:41 – Former NFL Linebacker George Koonce
33:28 – Harlem Globetrotters
34:56 – Family Cemeteries
43:55 – Interview with Michelle Garren Flye of The Next Chapter Books & Art Store
44:55 – The Next Chapter Literary Magazine
46:30 – Library at Epiphany School of Global Studies
47:56 – “Davis Speaks” Book by Authors Teisha and Nicholas Glover
51:47 – Little Talks: Lecture Series
52:32 – Artist Lee Hood
52:56 – Juneteenth of New Bern
53:17 – COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
53:44 – Lunchrooms at Bank of the Arts
55:50 – Craven Arts Council Banner Program
55:16 – Unity Sculpture
57:22 – Trivia Answer
Join us on March 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.
Wendy Card