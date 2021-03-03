Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 174

Six Degrees of Separation

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Gary Kenefick, Mark Best, and Michelle Garren Flye.

Watch:

Listen:

Show notes:

00:50 – Trivia Contest Question

1:48 – Congratulations, Talina Massey – 52 Faces

3:09 – Empty Bowls

4:02 – Walk-In Bathtub Improv-a-thon

4:42 – NC Governor’s COVID-19 Revised Order

6:46 – “Voices in the Cause of Freedom” presentation by Nelson McDaniel

7:48 – Attic-Basement-Closet (ABC) Sale

9:14 – Creepy Dolls and Clowns

12:09 – Family tradition of saving hair

14:06 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Applications

15:00 – Interview with Gary Kenefick with the Neuse River Bridge Run

16:04 – Benefits of a Virtual Run/Walk

24:15 – Interview with Mark Best about African American History and Pleasant Hill

25:30 – History of Pleasant Hill

30:03 – New Bern is home to some of the Oldest African American Landowners in North Carolina

30:10 – New Bern Firsts

31:38 – Craven Literacy Council

32:41 – Former NFL Linebacker George Koonce

33:28 – Harlem Globetrotters

34:56 – Family Cemeteries

43:55 – Interview with Michelle Garren Flye of The Next Chapter Books & Art Store

44:55 – The Next Chapter Literary Magazine

46:30 – Library at Epiphany School of Global Studies

47:56 – “Davis Speaks” Book by Authors Teisha and Nicholas Glover

51:47 – Little Talks: Lecture Series

52:32 – Artist Lee Hood

52:56 – Juneteenth of New Bern

53:17 – COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

53:44 – Lunchrooms at Bank of the Arts

55:50 – Craven Arts Council Banner Program

55:16 – Unity Sculpture

57:22 – Trivia Answer

Wendy Card