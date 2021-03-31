In the Now – March 31, 2021

Pictured above: During our travels around town, we recently met Tom walking his pup in the Craeberne Forest area of New Bern. He’s a Navy Nurse stationed at Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point. Thanks for your service, Tom!

Today’s weather: High 77 °F/Low 51 °F. “A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight, Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 11pm. Low around 51. South wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.” – National Weather Service

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m. / Sunset 7:28 p.m.

Tide predictions: High Tide 10:13 a.m. (1.99’) and 10:42 p.m. (2.54’) / Low: 4:16 p.m. (0.49’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

20th – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

Today in history: 1918 – Daylight Savings Time began in the U.S.

It’s World Backup Day – “Don’t be an April Fool. Be prepared. Backup your files on March 31.”

Wondering which bird is making what noise? Find out by listening to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine’s Interactive Bird Songs.

Fast fact: Spanish moss isn’t from Spain. It’s native to Mexico, Central America, South America, the U.S., and the Caribbean. – 10 Things You Should Know About Spanish Moss | Mental Floss

Food for thought: “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” – Will Rogers.

Looking for an interesting podcast? Listen to “Growing Up with Jim Crow” with Ben Watford and Craig Rosendale

Poetry fix:

Do you want to be always happy?

Then give up fighting

For negativity

And learn the beautiful art

Of self-encouragement.

“Poems on happiness” by Sri Chinmoy

Have a great day!

By Sarah Foster