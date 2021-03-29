In the Now – March 29, 2021

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m. / Sunset 7:27 p.m.

Today’s weather: High 64 °F/Low 49 °F. “Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Tonight, Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind around 8 mph.” – National Weather Service

Tide predictions: High Tide 8:39 a.m. (2.21’) and 9:02 p.m. (2.47’) / Low: 2:47 p.m. (0.53’) – NOAA Tides Predictions

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

20th – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

Food for thought: If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough. – Albert Einstein

Fast fact: Kayaks were invented by the native people of Arctic North America. The first people in the world to build and use kayaks were Inuit, Aleut, and Yup’ik people. – smokeymountainrafting.com

Poetry fix:

When your hope shrinks

you might feel the hope of

someone far away lifting you up.

Hope is the thing …

Hope was always the thing!

“Every day as a wide field, every pass”

By Naomi Shihab Nye

March’s birth flower is the daffodil. It’s no surprise why! These cheerful flowers are a harbinger of spring! Learn more about the daffodil’s flower meaning and symbolism at The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

Have a great day!

By Sarah Foster