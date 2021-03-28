In the Now – March 28, 2021

Today’s weather: High 60 °F/Low 33 °F. “ Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11am, then showers likely. Some of the storms could be severe. Patchy fog before noon. Steady temperature around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Tonight, A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.” – National Weather Service

Did you know? Michaelé Rose Watson’s Stained Glass Work was installed in the Chapel at CarolinaEast Medical Center? Check out her art at Michaelé Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M, 217 Middle St. or call 252-626-0120 for details.

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 252-636-3381.

26th – 28th: Annual New Bern Neighborhood Bear Hunt.

28th: Above the Roots presents Elevated Yoga, 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Creekside Park. Email Above the Roots.

20th – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it to The Accidental Artist)

New Bern history: Among his many accomplishments, Stanley White was one of the original members and managers of the New Bern Giants Semi-pro Baseball and Basketball teams. – newbern.cpclib.org/baseball/history/swhite.htm

Chuckle: Did you ever notice that the first piece of luggage on the carousel never belongs to anyone? – Erma Bombeck

Poetry fix:

If we’re to live up to our own time, then victory won’t lie in the blade, but in in all of the bridges we’ve made.

“The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

By Sarah Foster