In the Now – March 26, 2021

Today’s weather: High 83 °F/Low 59 °F. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. – National Weather Service

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

20th – April 4th: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 636-3381.

26th – 28th: Annual New Bern Neighborhood Bear Hunt.

26th: Ribbon Cutting for Carolina Therapy Connection, 1:00 p.m. at 1314 B Commerce Dr. Call 341-9944.

March 20 – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it into The Accidental Artist)

Fast facts: The official flower of New Bern is the Crepe Myrtle.

Musicians were an important part of the 18th-century military. Fifes and drums played from sunrise to sunset and served as a primary mode of communication from commander to troops during battles. The high-pitched sound of the ﬁfe made it the perfect instrument to be paired with the drum, as it could be heard over the noise of combat. – TryonPalace.org/fife-drum-corps

Congratulations to Jean Lloyd, owner of the Blush Boutique, for guessing the weekly trivia answer during yesterday’s Living in New Bern and Beyond Show. The question: What path is 1,175 miles and extends from one end of North Carolina to the other? Answer: Mountains to the Sea Trail. Jean wins a gift certificate to Morgan’s Tavern and Grill.

Poetry fix:

In the spring of joy,

when even the mud chuckles,

my soul runs rabid,

snaps at its own bleeding heels,

and barks: “What is happiness?”

“Three Haiku, Two Tanka” by Philip Appleman

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

By Sarah Foster