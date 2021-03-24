In the Now – March 24, 2021

Today’s weather: High 71 °F/Low 57 °F. A chance of rain, mainly before 5pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.. Tonight, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light south wind.– National Weather Service

Looking for something to do? Here are events happening today in and around town:

March 18 – 28: Neuse River Bridge Run (Virtually Anywhere).

March 20 – April 4: City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt. Call 636-3381.

March 20 – April 3: Easter Rock Hunt in Downtown New Bern (If you find a rock, bring it into The Accidental Artist for a reward. Call 634-3411.)

Fast fact: 1809 – Dolley Madison is the first North Carolinian to become first lady.

Did you know? Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer. It’s full of the enzyme bromelain and is an ideal meat tenderizer when you are short on time.

Poetry fix:

Too much as they are to be changed by metaphor,

Too actual, things that in being real

Make imaginings of them lesser things.

“Bouquet of Roses in Sunlight” by Wallace Stevens

ARIES (March–April 20)

Individuals born under this sign jump into things. When seeking help from an Aries friend, be ready to begin immediately; they will want to get started right away. If the details are not final, they can help with the planning; be sure that you have something for them to do now. Otherwise, wait to involve this individual until everything is set to move forward. Be ready to begin immediately; Aries will want to get started right away.

Have a great day!

By Sarah Foster