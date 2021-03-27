History of Ancestors: U.S. Colored Troops 35th Regiment (USCT) Community Event

Free Event on April 24, 2021 from noon to 3 p.m. on the Big Field at Craven Terrace in New Bern.

Did you know that nearly one tenth of the entire Union Army consisted of USCT soldiers?

With a mission to promote the role of African Americans in their fight for freedom during the Civil War, the 35th USCT Re-enactment Troop gathers and interprets the stories of real men who served as solders in the original regiment – some as told by their actual descendants!

The USCT provides an enlightening educational platform for the public and scholars to discover and foster the USCT’s place in American history. Join us:

Re-enactment of a Civil War Camp.

Military Drilling and Storytelling

Refreshments and Youth Activities

Join us today to learn more history and promote the stories of heroes! The USCT 35th Regiment is currently recruiting for the USCT Youth Corps. ( ages 10-16 ) Learn how the USCT fought to win the Civil War, secure freedom from slavery, and the right to vote!

Historical Signifi cance in New Bern:

The 35th USCT Troop was fi rst activated on May 24, 1863, 158 years ago!

The Craven Terrace building in New Bern was first built in 1942, 79 years ago!

The United Negro College Fund Inc. was established on May 25, 1944, 77 years ago

Presented by Tryon Palace.

For more info, contact Sharon C. Bryant at 252 639-3592 or email.

By Sharon C. Bryant