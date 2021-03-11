New Bern Battlefield Park to Host Exciting New Storytelling Event

The New Bern Historical Society invites you to an exciting new storytelling event, the Hallowed Ground Lantern Tour, April 9 & 10, 6-9pm. New Bern Battlefield Park, site of the first Battle of New Bern, is host to this intriguing new storytelling event. The tour takes you on a 60-minute guided, lantern-lit walk through the wooded battlefield trails, where spirits from New Bern’s Civil War past will tell you their very human stories of courage and conviction.

You’ll meet a proud Medal of Honor winner from the Battle of New Bern . . . a plucky lady spy for the Confederates . . . contraband slaves who fled to the mecca of New Bern . . . and more. End your evening with songs and stories in the tent.

Historical Society Executive Director, Mickey Miller is excited about this brand-new event. “We have long wanted to have something special to showcase the Battlefield and the moving stories surrounding it. This Lantern Tour gives people the opportunity to take part in a safe, outdoor entertainment event and broaden their knowledge about the rich history of our past.”

Pre-paid reservations are required with specific day & arrival time. Tickets are $15 for Historical Society adult members, $20 adult non-members, and $15 for students and active-duty military. Space is limited. Reservations open March 15 at NewBernHistorical.org/tickets. Not suitable for children under 7 or those with difficulty walking. Face masks, social distancing and small group limits required for everyone’s safety.

The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go NewBernHistorical.org or facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.

Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller