Five Local Organizations and Businesses Receive United Way Spirit of North Carolina Awards

United Way of Coastal Carolina announced today that five local organizations and businesses have been awarded the 2020 Spirit of North Carolina Award. In a year full of challenges, each of these organizations has stepped up to serve the communities of Carteret, Craven, Jones and Pamlico Counties in extraordinary ways.

For more than 24 years, United Way of North Carolina has recognized organizations for exemplary work in their local communities through the Spirit of North Carolina award. Organizations are chosen as winners based on criteria that examine their fundraising efforts, volunteer engagement, educational opportunities, and dedication to finding solutions for the social and economic hurdles that United Way organizations confront head-on. For the year 2020, United Way of North Carolina selected 78 award winners representing 19 local United Ways.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award shines a light on the importance of collaborative partnerships at United Way of Coastal Carolina” said Sandra Phelps, Executive Director. “We are thrilled to recognize the great work that these winners achieved in 2020.”

This year’s winners were recognized in the following categories:

MOEN (New Bern) – Building Campaign Momentum with Engaged Leadership & Employees

MOEN (New Ben) – Campaign/Engagement Growth

International Paper (New Bern) – Most Creative and Engaging Kickoff or Volunteer Event

Truist (New Bern) – Most Creative and Engaging Kickoff or Volunteer Event

Promise Place – Extraordinary & Courageous Community Response amid Covid-19

Religious Community Services – Extraordinary & Courageous Community Response amid Covid-19

“These local winners demonstrated creativity with their activities and did not allow Covid-19 to stop them from caring for their communities,” stated Phelps. “We are honored to have these businesses and non-profit agencies as key stakeholders helping us work towards a North Carolina where everyone thrives.”

For more information about the Spirit of North Carolina Award winners, visit unitedwaycoastalnc.org/united-way-nc-announces-2020-spirit-nc-winners.

Submitted by Sherwood Crawford on behalf of Sandra Phelps