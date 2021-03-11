Craven CC Foundation Announces 2021 Community Fabric Award Recipients

The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation announces recipients of the 11th annual Community Fabric Awards (CFA), an annual event that celebrates leadership excellence in the community. This year’s recipients are Carol Mattocks for Individual Leadership, Chick-fil-A/Tom Pike for Business Leadership and Ricky Meadows for Leadership in Education.

The event was created by the Craven CC Foundation to showcase excellence in leadership as demonstrated by outstanding initiative, impact of service and inspiration of others. The recipients will be honored during this year’s virtual CFA Awards Ceremony, which will be broadcast on Tuesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. An exclusive CFA broadcast link will be provided to all event sponsors.

“This year’s Community Fabric Awards will be slightly different from the past, but no less impactful,” said Charles Wethington, Craven CC executive director of Institutional Advancement. “The past year has reminded us how important it is to go above and beyond for our community, and we are excited to recognize this year’s recipients.”

The nominating committee reviewed narratives and personal testimonials about each recipient during the selection process. Comments about the recipients included:

“In Twelfth Night, William Shakespeare writes that ‘some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.’ Though this quotation is often cited in a description of leadership, it is wholly inappropriate for Carol. Her interest has never been greatness; rather goodness, a much worthier goal.”

“The customer service at Chick-fil-A goes well beyond selling a good product for a fair price. Where else do you hear a teenager say ‘It’s my pleasure’ when you get your food!”

“Regardless of the request or task at hand, Ricky readily answers the request or completes the task with a genuine smile and ‘can do’ attitude. His leadership and interpersonal skills are stellar and he is an excellent spokesperson for the College.”

All three recipients will be honored during the virtual CFA Ceremony. Funds raised through event sponsorships and ticket purchases are used to support the Foundation’s programs, as well as equipment, facilities and emerging initiatives of the college.

For more information, contact Wethington at 252-638-7350.

By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications, Craven Community College