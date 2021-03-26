Community Artists Gallery & Studios is honoring the Military with Exhibit

Community Artists Gallery & Studios is honoring the Military for the Month of April. The Exhibition in our Studio Annex “Military/Emerging Artist Featured Exhibition” is featuring Jesse Doyle, he is an Abstract painter, former Marine from Upstate New York. Jesse’s work will be shown in our upstairs Studio Annex for the Month of April.

The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by North Carolina Arts Council Grassroots Art Program.

Visit the Community Artists Gallery & Studios at 309 Middle St. in Downtown New Bern. For details, call 252-633-3715.

By Karen Rawson