City Wide New Bern Egg Scavenger Hunt

March 20 – April 4

Get your egg hunt on at over 35 of New Bern’s favorite businesses (downtown or city-wide), visit the Easter Bunny, and join us in this fun family adventure!

Families are invited to join us in this city wide egg hunt- take a stroll through downtown or hop around New Bern to collect your eggs. Participating families will enjoy a printable map with clues and a stamp card. The map will contain fun clues indicating which businesses will have stuffed candy eggs, coloring pages, suckers, or more waiting for you! Participants can complete their egg hunt anytime between March 20 and April 3.

Upon receiving their map, families will then visit the host business’ to grab their stuffed candy easter egg or prize (1 at each location) and receive a stamp on their participation card from the host business. EGGS ARE LOCATED AT OVER 35 OF NEW BERN’S HOTTEST BUSINESSES! This is a great way to support your small business owners, enjoy a fun family activity, stroll through downtown, visit your favorite local spots, support 3 local non-profits, and hunt for tons of eggs!

Participants of the egg scavenger hunt will automatically be entered into our raffle to win a favorite local prize from Jumping’ Jive Battlefield, Blue Magnolia, Magnolia Jane Salon, and much more!

In addition, families who are participating in this fun family adventure will receive a free craft kit and bunny glasses HANDED TO YOU BY THE EASTER BUNNY at your favorite local New Bern Farmers Market!

Stop by and visit the Easter bunny on March 20, 27, and April 3 from 9 am-2 pm! During your visit, enter in our jelly bean jar guessing raffle free of charge and snag a selfie with the bunny.

Additionally, families also have the option to return their completed craft kit and display it at a local business! However, it gets better, participating “artists” who display their work will have a chance to win an eggtastic prize! There are three categories for winners: Ages 2-6 Ages 7-11 and ages 12-15. One artist will win from each category.

You don’t want to miss this fun community event, let’s hop into this adventure together!

For more information, visit WWW.NEWBERNEGGHUNT.COM

Email: newbernbunnyhunt@gmail.com

Call: Candice Parker at Promise Place 252-636-3381.

A special thank you to Target “The #1 Title Donor”, Harris Teeter, Oriental Trading Company, Jumpin Jive Battlefield, Blue Magnolia, Magnolia Jane Salon, and Private donors.

Proudly hosted by Interfaith Refugee Ministries, Carrie On, and Promise Place

Carrie On: https://carrieon1.weebly.com

Interfaith: https://helpingrefugees.org/services.php

Promise Place: www.promiseplacenewbern.org

Step by Step From A Participants View:

Check out online at NEWBERNEGGHUNT.COM

Print your map and stamp card (it will be emailed within one business day starting March 20, sign up now!). Registration for this event is from March 5 – April 3.

Record the dates for your craft kit. They can be picked up at the Farmers Market in New Bern…. You may catch the Easter bunny there! Craft Kits can be picked up at The Farmers Market in New Bern on three Saturdays: March 20, 27 and April 3 from 8 am to 2 pm. Feel free to begin your egg hunt anytime between March 20- April 4!

Let your egg hunt begin! Hop on into over 38 participating businesses and snag your candy filled egg and coloring pages. Don’t forget to grab your stamp! You will find additional goodies such as bunny glasses and coloring pages along the way!

Create your craft kit masterpiece at home

Participants have the option to return their craft kit between April 5-9 at Interfaith Refugee Ministries in New Bern (1913 Trent Blvd.). Your masterpiece will be displayed at local businesses for an entire week! Participants who display their artwork will have the chance to win a fantastic local prize. One lucky winner will be randomly drawn within three categories: Ages 2-6 Ages 7-11 Ages 12-15.

Grab your craft kit on April 17 from the displaying business!

A Few of the Participating businesses:

Advanced attractions, Nautical Wheelers, Hollis Haven Boutique, Mj’s Raw Bar, Nauti Paws, Folks Apothecary, Crema Brew, Rack Room Shoes, 4 C’s, Five Below, Lulabalu, Surf, Wind and Fire, Snap Dragon, Black Cat Shop, Blue Magnolia, Cypress Hall, Captain Rattys, Magnolia Jane Salon, Thai Angel, Morgans Tavern & Grill, Bellas, Mitchell’s Hardware, New Bern Fudge Shop, Accidental Artist, Black Bear Market, Wild Bird Unlimited, Jumpin Jive, Famous Restaurant & Bakery, The Craft Studio, Lush, and more!

By Candi Parker, Community Educator and Volunteer Coordinator, Promise Place