CarolinaEast Medical Center Named Among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals

New Bern Hospital Ranked in Top 2% of U.S. Hospitals

For the third consecutive year, CarolinaEast Medical Center is named one of the top best hospitals in the United States by Newsweek magazine in their annual “World’s Best Hospitals” rankings released in March. The 2021 list lands CarolinaEast at 115 out of 6,090 hospitals in the United States.

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years. This is the third year of their World’s Best Hospitals rankings. “The 2,000 hospitals named in this list—which covers 25 countries, including the United States, – stand out for their consistent excellence, including distinguished physicians, top-notch nursing care and state-of-the-art technology,” stated Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Three data sources were used for the evaluation, including hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience and medical KPIs (patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment).

“What you will notice and what we are so very proud of, is that in ALL of these various ratings & rankings, you will see CarolinaEast in the top group,” said Ray Leggett, CarolinaEast President and CEO. “That is something to be VERY proud of and we are. Regardless of the different ratings & rankings, CarolinaEast is always included among the best of the best. We have really good people at CarolinaEast Health System, and they do really good work.”

In addition to a ranking in the top 2% of United States hospitals, Newsweek also recognized CarolinaEast for performing above the average in Infection Prevention measures. “In a year that will go down in history as the year of an infectious disease pandemic, we take great pride in being recognized as above the national average based on six different infection prevention measures,” added Leggett.

The past year marked several milestones for CarolinaEast, as January 2020 saw the opening of the 80,000 square feet SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center at CarolinaEast Medical Center in a unique partnership with UNC Health. In addition, a new Diagnostic Center adjacent to the cancer center opened in March to facilitate convenient and efficient imaging services related to cancer prevention, treatment, and diagnosis.

The CarolinaEast team has also risen to the challenge of an unprecedented health crisis while continuing to care for all patients in their time of need, and the need has been plentiful. During fiscal year 2020, the 2,500 plus employees, nearly 250 physicians and over 400 volunteers cared for 13,778 inpatients, 117,112 outpatients, 54,548 emergency patients and saw 240,418 patients in the CarolinaEast physician offices located across four counties.

The full list of hospital rankings is available on the Newsweek website: newsweek.com/best-hospitals-2021/united-states

By Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations, CarolinaEast Health System