Tryon Palace Commission Hosts a Blood Drive

In collaboration with The Blood Connection, the Tryon Palace Commission is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, February 25th, at The North Carolina History Center. The blood-drive will be held indoors in Lawson’s Landing (next to the Museum Store) from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Each life-saving blood donation from this event not only supports those in need but will raise $20 for the Tryon Palace Foundation. The Foundation supports Tryon Palace’s programming, education, and restoration needs. The $20 raised from your blood donation will help the Foundation sustain these important programs.

To sign up for the blood drive and schedule a time slot, go to donate.thebloodconnection.org and enter in Tryon Palace’s sponsor code: 2089, or call 252-639-3517.

By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Place Media Contact