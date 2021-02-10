Oliver & Cheek Attorneys Named to 2021 NC Legal Elite and Super Lawyers

Oliver & Cheek, PLLC attorneys George M. Oliver and Ciara L. Rogers have been named to both Business North Carolina Magazine’s 2021 Legal Elite list for bankruptcy law and to the 2021 Super Lawyers top attorneys in North Carolina. Those receiving the honor of NC Legal Elite are chosen by members of the North Carolina State Bar and represent fewer than 4% of the state’s active attorneys as the current best in 16 business-related legal categories. Super Lawyers annually selects no more than 5% of a state’s lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Both lists are widely used as a resource for attorneys and consumers seeking legal counsel.

Oliver is a board-certified specialist in business bankruptcy law, certified by the North Carolina State Bar. He has been recognized in the Legal Elite for Bankruptcy since 2009 and has received numerous other professional awards, including designation by Super Lawyers magazine as one of North Carolina’s bankruptcy Super Lawyers since 2009. Considered a leader in the field of bankruptcy law, Oliver has been a frequent speaker at legal conferences on bankruptcy issues across the country and has authored several articles on the topic for national publications.

Rogers’ practice focuses on debtors’ and creditors’ rights in all chapters of bankruptcy, serving as a Sub-Chapter V trustee, representing state court appointed receivers, and litigation before state and federal courts. In addition to being selected to Business North Carolina Magazine’s 2021 Legal Elite, Rogers is also a two-year recipient of the Super Lawyers Rising Star honor. Rogers anchors Oliver & Cheek’s Raleigh office and directs the Stubbs Bankruptcy Clinic at Campbell Law School.

Oliver & Cheek, PLLC, has offices in New Bern, Greenville, Raleigh, Wilmington and Wilson, North Carolina and serves a diverse range of clients throughout the eastern portion of the state. For more information, contact us at www.olivercheek.com.

By Shannon LuQuire, Trade Ideas, Inc.