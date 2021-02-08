New Bern Toastmasters’ Claudia-Jean Virga received a standing ovation for her TEDxEustis talk “Challenging Your Conscious Bias” at the AMC Theatre in Mt. Dora, Florida on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Toastmasters’ member since 2012, Virga is not new to the TEDx stage. Her first appearance was in 2017 in Ocala, Florida, with her talk “Living Authentically is Risky Business”.

“Presenting a TEDx talk is a huge accomplishment. No matter how much work and time I thought it would take, it was much more. [It] ‘takes a village’ to write and deliver a great TEDx talk. My club now, [New Bern Toastmasters member since June 2020] helped me put the finishing touches on my script and on my delivery.”

Honored by organizers as the TEDx event’s closing speaker, Virga stated “never been prouder of my delivery” when asked about her performance. “The support of family, friends, colleagues, and Toastmasters helped me cross the finish line. “

Through Toastmasters, members learn the basics of crafting and delivering speeches. Meetings are structured to help members overcome fear of public speaking, hone speaking skills, prepare for job interviews, and develop leadership skills in a positive, supportive, self-paced learning environment. Toastmasters provides the more seasoned speaker, like Claudia-Jean Virga, with opportunities to develop and fine-tune special capabilities, enlist the feedback of members and practice presentations for professional and competitive events.

New Bern Toastmasters, like many clubs in the area, suffered first from the aftereffects of Hurricane Florence, and then the Covid-19 pandemic shutdown. Thanks to the assistance of Toastmasters International and the dedicated efforts of club members, the club has persevered. Under the current leadership of President Elainia White, the club is once again flourishing and steadily rebuilding its membership. After meeting for several months via ZOOM, the club has resumed socially distanced, mask-wearing in-person meetings.

New Bern Toastmasters Club meets every first and third Monday night at 7:00 p.m. at Keller Williams Realty training facility, 1320 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern. Guests are always welcome!

Find us at: newbern.toastmastersclubs.org/ and on Facebook at Toastmasters International – New Bern, N.C. Chapter or contact President, Elainia White at (252) 639-8912.

By Heather Noto, New Bern Toastmasters Club Secretary