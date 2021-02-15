Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 173

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Peggy W. Barnes, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Sharon Bryant, Teisha and Nicholas Glover, and Shannon LuQuire.
Watch:
Listen:
Show notes:
00:55 – Trivia Contest Question
1:34 – Contest Prizes are Gift Certificates for Local Businesses
2:13 – Peggy W. Barnes, The Cluttered Life Coach
4:37 – Genealogy
5:31 – New Bern Historical Society
5:58 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Applications
7:09 – “Voices in the Cause of Freedom” presentation by Nelson McDaniel
8:14 – Attic-Basement-Closet (ABC) Sale
10:30 – Knights of Columbus Yard Sale
12:12 – Interview with Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator at Tryon Palace
13:35 – Tryon Palace and North Carolina History Center
14:30 – African American Heritage Tour
16:10 – Black History Month
18:40 – Great Fire of 1922
21:21 – Do you know your neighbors?
24:15 – Small Business Networking with Jane Maulucci and Martin Brossman
24:52 – Craven Community College Small Business Center
25:43 – The Reactive Voice
26:00 – You Can Make a Living at That Book
28:15 – Interview with Authors Teisha and Nicholas Glover
28:45 – Children with Autism
29:39 – Not all Disabilities are visible
31:00 – Sensory Overloads
31:30 – Davis Speaks Book
33:47 – Advice for Families of Children with Special Needs
39:49 – Interview with Shannon LuQuire with Trade Ideas and Small Batch Gallery & Goods
43:18 – Small Batch Mobile Bar
44:35 – Youth Sports
48:27 – Bern Pilates
50:20 – Great Backyard Bird Count
52:09 – Trivia Answer
52:18 – Levonia P. Frazier (Pat Porter)
53:26 – Harlem Globetrotters born in New Bern
54:06 – COVID-19 Vaccines
55:26 – Free COVID-19 Testing
56:07 – Pat Murray, Durham Skywriter and Crystal Myrick, The Warrenist
57:24 – Joke Time
57:58 – Women’s Rise Conference
