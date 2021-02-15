Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 173

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Peggy W. Barnes, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Jane Maulucci (The Reactive Voice) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Sharon Bryant, Teisha and Nicholas Glover, and Shannon LuQuire.

Watch:



Listen:

Show notes:

00:55 – Trivia Contest Question

1:34 – Contest Prizes are Gift Certificates for Local Businesses

2:13 – Peggy W. Barnes, The Cluttered Life Coach

4:37 – Genealogy

5:31 – New Bern Historical Society

5:58 – Harriet Marks Scholarship Applications

7:09 – “Voices in the Cause of Freedom” presentation by Nelson McDaniel

8:14 – Attic-Basement-Closet (ABC) Sale

10:30 – Knights of Columbus Yard Sale

12:12 – Interview with Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator at Tryon Palace

13:35 – Tryon Palace and North Carolina History Center

14:30 – African American Heritage Tour

16:10 – Black History Month

18:40 – Great Fire of 1922

21:21 – Do you know your neighbors?

24:15 – Small Business Networking with Jane Maulucci and Martin Brossman

24:52 – Craven Community College Small Business Center

25:43 – The Reactive Voice

26:00 – You Can Make a Living at That Book

28:15 – Interview with Authors Teisha and Nicholas Glover

28:45 – Children with Autism

29:39 – Not all Disabilities are visible

31:00 – Sensory Overloads

31:30 – Davis Speaks Book

33:47 – Advice for Families of Children with Special Needs

39:49 – Interview with Shannon LuQuire with Trade Ideas and Small Batch Gallery & Goods

43:18 – Small Batch Mobile Bar

44:35 – Youth Sports

48:27 – Bern Pilates

50:20 – Great Backyard Bird Count

52:09 – Trivia Answer

52:18 – Levonia P. Frazier (Pat Porter)

53:26 – Harlem Globetrotters born in New Bern

54:06 – COVID-19 Vaccines

55:26 – Free COVID-19 Testing

56:07 – Pat Murray, Durham Skywriter and Crystal Myrick, The Warrenist

57:24 – Joke Time

57:58 – Women’s Rise Conference

Wendy Card