Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 172

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest, Reeshema Walker.

Watch:



Listen:



Show notes:

00:47 – Trivia Contest Question

1:46 – Harlem Globetrotters born in New Bern

3:55 – Catching up with the Podsquad

4:58 – Grilling tips

6:56 – West New Bern Recreation Center

7:30 – Resiliency Public Meeting

9:59 – Board of Aldermen Retreat

11:00 – “Voices in the Cause of Freedom” presentation by Nelson McDaniel

12:50 – Attic-Basement-Closets (ABC) Sale

16:50 – Interview with Reeshema Walker, Manager, NCWorks Career Center

17:41 – 6th Annual Craven Works Job Fair

18:36 – Employment Opportunities in Craven County

23:02 – Changing peoples lives

23:20 – Popular jobs available now

23:35 – Veterans Transitioning

24:11 – Craven Community College Fasttrack Program

28:16 – Veteran Job Safety Net

28:34 – Opportunities to Advance in Craven County

30:42 – Internet Access at NCWorks

32:24 – Sampson & Son Restaurant

33:47 – Historian, Artist, and Educator Ben Watford

34:17 – The Complete Book of Fussing and Nagging

34:49 – James City Historical Society, Memorial, and Slave Quarters

35:19 – Growing up with Jim Crow Podcast

36:12 – Face Jugs

36:45 – Galentine’s Improv-a-thon with Walk-In Bathtub

38:59 – Artwalk, Exhibit, and Valentine Card Sale

39:46 – Empty Bowls

41:27 – Community Fabric Awards

43:38 – Pat Drake and Mack Paul

44:28 – Valentines Cards for Seniors

45:29 – “Hold Your Honey Tight Fright-Night Tour”

45:56 – Free COVID-19 Testing

46:30 – Allen Fairbanks Productions

47:32 – New Bern Police Department’s Virtual Training Simulator

56:40 – Trivia Answer

58:06 – Joke Time

Wendy Card