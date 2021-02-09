Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 172

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Pat Drake, Kathy Morrison (New Bern Historical Society), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guest, Reeshema Walker.
00:47 – Trivia Contest Question
1:46 – Harlem Globetrotters born in New Bern
3:55 – Catching up with the Podsquad
4:58 – Grilling tips
6:56 – West New Bern Recreation Center
7:30 – Resiliency Public Meeting
9:59 – Board of Aldermen Retreat
11:00 – “Voices in the Cause of Freedom” presentation by Nelson McDaniel
12:50 – Attic-Basement-Closets (ABC) Sale
16:50 – Interview with Reeshema Walker, Manager, NCWorks Career Center
17:41 – 6th Annual Craven Works Job Fair
18:36 – Employment Opportunities in Craven County
23:02 – Changing peoples lives
23:20 – Popular jobs available now
23:35 – Veterans Transitioning
24:11 – Craven Community College Fasttrack Program
28:16 – Veteran Job Safety Net
28:34 – Opportunities to Advance in Craven County
30:42 – Internet Access at NCWorks
32:24 – Sampson & Son Restaurant
33:47 – Historian, Artist, and Educator Ben Watford
34:17 – The Complete Book of Fussing and Nagging
34:49 – James City Historical Society, Memorial, and Slave Quarters
35:19 – Growing up with Jim Crow Podcast
36:12 – Face Jugs
36:45 – Galentine’s Improv-a-thon with Walk-In Bathtub
38:59 – Artwalk, Exhibit, and Valentine Card Sale
39:46 – Empty Bowls
41:27 – Community Fabric Awards
43:38 – Pat Drake and Mack Paul
44:28 – Valentines Cards for Seniors
45:29 – “Hold Your Honey Tight Fright-Night Tour”
45:56 – Free COVID-19 Testing
46:30 – Allen Fairbanks Productions
47:32 – New Bern Police Department’s Virtual Training Simulator
56:40 – Trivia Answer
58:06 – Joke Time
Join us on February 11 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
