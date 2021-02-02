Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 171

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!
The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Bonita Simmons and Aimee Schulze.
00:56 – Trivia Contest Question
2:15 – George
3:50 – Virtual Court Hearings
5:00 – UNC Chapel Hill
7:00 – Brain Tap
7:15 – Craven Early College Teachers
9:18 – Empty Bowls
9:27 – Craven Arts Council Banner Project
10:33 – Interview with Bonita Simmons, Tried by Fire and My Sister’s House
12:30 – Singing to women who are incarcerated
13:55 – Tried by Fire, Inc.
14:20 – Donated House for My Sister’s House
16:20 – One Thousand, One Hundreds Campaign to Rehab My Sister’s House
20:10 – House Capacity
20:50 – New Bern’s Nonprofits and Resources
21:23 – New Bern Re-entry Council
21:41 – Sweat Equity: Volunteers
27:14 – Neighborhood Cleanup
27:43 – New Bern Redevelopment Commission
30:30 – Snow
31:50 – City Wide Cleanup
32:03 – Free Junk Car Removal
32:30 – Foss Recycling
34:30 – Beautification of the City
34:42 – Project Restore Movement
35:21 – Historic District Residents Association
36:10 – Neighborhood Day
36:57 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, LCSW at StillWaters in Bayboro
38:05 – Wives Tales for Snow
39:17 – COVID-19 Fatigue
39:34 – StillWaters
40:20 – Mental Health Help and Resources
41:30 – Difficulty with Online Learning
43:20 – Craven Community College VOLT Center
44:16 – Homebrew Workshop
45:06 – BrÜtopia
49:27 – Trivia Answer
50:58 – B-52 Bomber Crash – Near Atomic Bomb Disaster in Goldsboro in 1961
52:38 – Cash Mob
54:08 – If you own a business or nonprofit, you need a Website as your home base
56:16 – “See Something, Say Something” – New Bern Police Department
