Living in New Bern and Beyond – Episode 171

We’re connecting you with the people, places, and local resources in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas!

The Podsquad: Talina Massey (Business Savvy), George Oliver (Oliver & Cheek), Colleen Roberts (City of New Bern) and I talked about all kinds of things related to living in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by Bonita Simmons and Aimee Schulze.

Show notes:

00:56 – Trivia Contest Question

2:15 – George

3:50 – Virtual Court Hearings

5:00 – UNC Chapel Hill

7:00 – Brain Tap

7:15 – Craven Early College Teachers

9:18 – Empty Bowls

9:27 – Craven Arts Council Banner Project

10:33 – Interview with Bonita Simmons, Tried by Fire and My Sister’s House

12:30 – Singing to women who are incarcerated

13:55 – Tried by Fire, Inc.

14:20 – Donated House for My Sister’s House

16:20 – One Thousand, One Hundreds Campaign to Rehab My Sister’s House

20:10 – House Capacity

20:50 – New Bern’s Nonprofits and Resources

21:23 – New Bern Re-entry Council

21:41 – Sweat Equity: Volunteers

27:14 – Neighborhood Cleanup

27:43 – New Bern Redevelopment Commission

30:30 – Snow

31:50 – City Wide Cleanup

32:03 – Free Junk Car Removal

32:30 – Foss Recycling

34:30 – Beautification of the City

34:42 – Project Restore Movement

35:21 – Historic District Residents Association

36:10 – Neighborhood Day

36:57 – Interview with Aimee Schulze, LCSW at StillWaters in Bayboro

38:05 – Wives Tales for Snow

39:17 – COVID-19 Fatigue

39:34 – StillWaters

40:20 – Mental Health Help and Resources

41:30 – Difficulty with Online Learning

43:20 – Craven Community College VOLT Center

44:16 – Homebrew Workshop

45:06 – BrÜtopia

49:27 – Trivia Answer

50:58 – B-52 Bomber Crash – Near Atomic Bomb Disaster in Goldsboro in 1961

52:38 – Cash Mob

54:08 – If you own a business or nonprofit, you need a Website as your home base

56:16 – “See Something, Say Something” – New Bern Police Department

Join us on February 4 from 1 – 2 p.m. as we Zoom live on NewBernNow’s Facebook page. The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

