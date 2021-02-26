Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center Closing for Two Weeks

The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center will close to visitors until at least March 4.

Due to a recent exposure to COVID-19, the facilities will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and site employees with potential exposure to the virus will self-quarantine for 14 days following N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services and CDC guidelines.

Because the watercraft center has only a few full-time employees, the site will be closed until employees are able to return to work. The Lift Half-Model Making Course scheduled for March 6 and 7 at the site has subsequently been canceled.

The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center is part of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. The museum remains open to the public.

Any needed contact tracing will be managed by the Carteret County Health Department.

About the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort

The North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort reflects coastal life and interprets lighthouses and lifesaving stations, the seafood industry, motorboats, and more. Studies in marine life, science, and ecology are available for all ages. The Beaufort museum is the repository for artifacts from Blackbeard’s wrecked flagship, Queen Anne’s Revenge, among them cannons, grenades, belt buckles and beads. The Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center teaches boatbuilding for all ages.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum, located at 315 Front Street in Beaufort, is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is open to the public with free admission. Donations are always appreciated. For more information about the museum, call 252-504-7740 or visit www.ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

The North Carolina Maritime Museum system is comprised of the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum in Hatteras, the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Beaufort and the North Carolina Maritime Museum at Southport. All three museums are part of the Division of State History Museums in the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The system website is www.ncmaritimemuseums.com.

By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer, N.C. Maritime Museums