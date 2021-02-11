Help end local hunger and support the arts by participating in Empty Bowls. This year Empty Bowls looks a bit different due to COVID-19. Each $30 ticket to Empty Bowls provides a $5 coupon to participating restaurants and the opportunity to select and take home a hand-crafted piece of pottery while contributing to two great causes, the Craven Arts Council and Religious Community Services.

Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, Temple Church, Fuller’s Music, Mitchell Hardware, and Realo Drugs at Carolina Colors. You can also buy tickets online at embowlsnewbern.org. Participating restaurants include The Chelsea, Friday’s 1890 Seafood & Barbeque, The Flame Catering and Banquet Center, Paula’s Italian restaurant, Kitchen on Trent, La Casetta, Katherine’s Café, Annabelle’s and Crema Brew. Bowls can be selected by ticket holders on February 12th from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Harrison Center or on February 25th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Temple Church. Present your Empty Bowls Tickets to participating restaurants and receive $5 off your order.

In addition to this, there is an online auction of over 25 items at EmptyBowlsNewBern.org. Auction items include various products from local businesses as well as artwork. The auction ends on February 12th and all proceeds from the auction go to Empty Bowls.

For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron, Office Manager, Craven Arts Council & Gallery, Inc. at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. in New Bern, NC.

By Mairin Gwyn Narron